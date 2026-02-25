Hunter Dickinson News: Double-doubles in G League
Dickinson posted 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block over 32 minutes during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 126-112 win over the Capital City Go-Go on Tuesday.
Dickinson led both teams in rebounds while recording a game-high plus-31 point differential. It was his 20th double-double of the G League season, five of which have come over his last six outings. Dickinson is connecting on 56.1 percent of his field-goal attempts in the G League and is averaging 17.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks over 30.1 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now