Hunter Dickinson News: Double-doubles in G League

Dickinson posted 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block over 32 minutes during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 126-112 win over the Capital City Go-Go on Tuesday.

Dickinson led both teams in rebounds while recording a game-high plus-31 point differential. It was his 20th double-double of the G League season, five of which have come over his last six outings. Dickinson is connecting on 56.1 percent of his field-goal attempts in the G League and is averaging 17.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks over 30.1 minutes per game.