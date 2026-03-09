Hunter Dickinson News: Drops 24 points in G League

Dickinson produced 24 points (11-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 38 minutes Sunday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 127-119 win over Stockton.

Dickinson turned in his best scoring performance since Jan. 19, and he did so in an efficient fashion. He also dominated on the boards, resulting in his 13th double-double of the regular season.