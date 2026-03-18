Hunter Dickinson News: Huge double-double against Maine

Dickinson contributed 34 points (13-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 27 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks over 39 minutes in Tuesday's 122-106 G League win over the Maine Celtics.

Dickinson delivered another tremendous all-around display just after recording a triple-double in his previous G League outing. Both the 34 points and 27 rebounds represented season-high tallies for the center, while the latter of those numbers marked the most single-game boards for any player in the G League this campaign. The two-way player is also leading the Squadron with 23 double-doubles. He's rarely a part of the Pelicans' rotation, though, so he could be expected to remain busy in the lower-level league in upcoming weeks.