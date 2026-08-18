Hunter Dickinson News: Let go by New Orleans

The Pelicans waived Dickinson on Tuesday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com reports.

Dickinson went undrafted in 2025 and spent the 2025-26 campaign on a two-way deal with the Pelicans. He signed another two-way pact with the team in July, though he's now set to explore other opportunities if he clears waivers. The big man spent most of his rookie season in the G League, averaging 2.4 points and 1.0 rebounds in 8.4 minutes per tilt across five regular-season appearances with the parent club.