Hunter Dickinson News: Misses final G League game

Dickinson was unavailable for Friday's 123-101 G League loss to the Grand Rapids Gold because of a personal issue.

Dickinson failed to take part in the Squadron's last game of the campaign, finishing with regular-season averages of 18.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game in G League action. The center is still serving under a two-way deal, but it's unclear if he'll be an option for New Orleans in upcoming contests.