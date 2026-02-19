Hunter Dickinson News: Scores 23 points in G League

Dickinson tallied 23 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and nine rebounds across 28 minutes in Thursday's 121-103 G League loss to the Long Island Nets.

Dickinson barely failed to achieve a fourth straight double-double but made up for it with his best scoring total in his last eight games. He remains a reliable contributor in G League play, with his averages of 17.2 points and 10.0 rebounds per contest ranking second and first on the squad, respectively, during the regular season. He's also a two-way option for the Pelicans but has played an almost null role at the NBA level.