Hunter Dickinson News: Secures triple-double in G League

Dickinson recorded 21 points (8-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Monday's 144-143 G League win over the Maine Celtics.

Dickinson put in an efficient display along with a variety of contributions that led to his first triple-double of the season. Despite being signed under a two-way contract, the center is rarely considered by the Pelicans and has remained a regular G League asset throughout the campaign. He's one of the Squadron's top performers in several stats, and his 23 double-doubles are now the third-highest total in the G League.