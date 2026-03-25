Hunter Dickinson News: Solid effort in G League win

Dickinson had 24 points (10-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 134-133 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.

Dickinson continued his impressive run of form on the boards, leading to his sixth consecutive G League double-double. While he has barely played at the NBA level, the center remains signed to a two-way contract with the Pelicans. Still, he has been one of the top performers for the Squadron, where he's second and first on the team with averages of 18.0 points and 10.8 rebounds per game, respectively, during the regular season.