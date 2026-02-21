Hunter Sallis Injury: Absent with undisclosed issue

Sallis was sidelined in Friday's 135-132 G League win over the Austin Spurs due to an injury or illness.

Sallis is now questionable for subsequent games, so his status could be a major concern for the squad. Despite featuring off the bench lately, he had racked up 20 or more points in three of his last five performances. John Poulakidas would be the main choice at shooting guard if Sallis faces a longer absence due to the issue.