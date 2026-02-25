Hunter Sallis News: Back in action Tuesday

Sallis generated 12 points (6-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes of Tuesday's 123-122 win over Rio Grande Valley.

Sallis returned from a one-game absence due to an unspecified injury and provided a spark off the bench. He was one of three players to score double-digits off the bench and knocked down all six of his attempts from inside the three-point arc.