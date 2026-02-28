Hunter Sallis News: Records 40 points off bench in win

Sallis registered 40 points (13-18 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block during 35 minutes in Friday's 130-126 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Sallis had an explosive outing as he converted on 72.2 percent of his attempts from the field and shot perfectly from beyond the arc versus Santa Cruz. The 40 points established a career-high total for the youngster, who has featured mostly as a bench option but could push for more playing time in the final stretch of the regular season.