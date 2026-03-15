Hunter Sallis News: Solid G League outing Saturday
Sallis contributed 22 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists, three steals and two rebounds over 35 minutes in Saturday's 128-106 G League loss to the Texas Legends.
Sallis took advantage of a rare start and racked up some solid offensive numbers against the Legends, increasing his season average to 13.0 points per game. Despite lacking in three-point efficiency Saturday, Sallis is in good form after posting over 20 points in three of his last five appearances.
Hunter Sallis
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now