Hunter Sallis News: Solid outing Saturday

Sallis contributed 22 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists, three steals and two rebounds over 35 minutes in Saturday's 128-106 G League loss to the Texas Legends.

Sallis took advantage of a rare start and racked up shooting numbers against the Legends, increasing his season average to 13.0 points per game. Despite lacking three-point accuracy, Sallis is in good form after posting over 20 points in three of his last five appearances.