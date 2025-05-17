Hunter Tyson Injury: Questionable for series finale
Tyson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Thunder.
Tyson has missed the last three games of the series due to a right ankle sprain. Even if he's upgraded to available, he isn't expected to play a significant role in the rotation. Tyson has averaged a mere 5.3 minutes per game across four postseason appearances.
