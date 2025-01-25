Hunter Tyson News: Cracks garbage time rotation

Tyson amassed zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and one steal across five minutes during Saturday's 133-104 loss to the Timberwolves.

Tyson continues to play only during garbage time, a common theme for several fringe players who saw court time Saturday. To this point, he has suited up in 33 games, averaging a modest 2.1 points and 1.5 rebounds in 7.5 minutes per game.