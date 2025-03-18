Hunter Tyson News: Fares well as starter

Tyson ended with nine points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals over 20 minutes during Monday's 114-105 victory over the Warriors.

Christian Braun (foot), Jamal Murray (ankle) and Nikola Jokic (elbow) were all sidelined Monday, allowing Tyson to make his first career start. All three of those players are day-to-day, but they could get some maintenance in the final weeks as the Nuggets look to keep them fresh for the playoffs. Tyson will be on the streaming radar only when the Nuggets are very shorthanded.