Hunter Tyson headshot

Hunter Tyson News: First career start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Tyson is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Golden State.

The Nuggets are without three members of their starting lineup Monday, creating a rare opportunity for the 2023 second-rounder in the first unit. Tyson has averaged 2.0 points, 0.3 rebounds and 0.3 steals in 4.4 minutes over four games since the All-Star break, making it unclear how much his role will expand against the Warriors.

Hunter Tyson
Denver Nuggets
