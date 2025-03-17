Hunter Tyson News: First career start Monday

Tyson is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Golden State.

The Nuggets are without three members of their starting lineup Monday, creating a rare opportunity for the 2023 second-rounder in the first unit. Tyson has averaged 2.0 points, 0.3 rebounds and 0.3 steals in 4.4 minutes over four games since the All-Star break, making it unclear how much his role will expand against the Warriors.