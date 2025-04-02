Hunter Tyson News: Getting spot start Wednesday

Tyson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

The Nuggets are resting all of their regular starters on Wednesday, so Tyson will get the chance to handle an expanded role in this contest. Tyson has made just one start this season, logging 20 minutes in a win over the Warriors on March 17 and finishing with nine points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.