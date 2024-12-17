Hunter Tyson News: Scores seven points
Tyson accumulated seven points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 17 minutes during Monday's 130-129 victory over the Kings.
Christian Braun missed his first game of the season due to lower back spasms, and Tyson was one of a few reserves to step up in his absence. Tyson matched his season-high mark of seven points in the win, but the workload wasn't appetizing enough to warrant attention for streaming purposes.
