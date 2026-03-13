Ibou Badji Injury: Suffers shoulder injury

Badji was inactive in Thursday's 124-116 G League win over the Valley Suns because of a shoulder issue.

Badji had been in and out of the starting lineup before picking up this blow, which puts his participation in doubt for future contests. Even though he has failed to make a big impact in his latest outings, his exclusion limits the squad's depth in a center position that is now likely to be covered by Giorgi Bezhanishvili.