Ibou Badji headshot

Ibou Badji Injury: Suffers shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 8:43am

Badji was inactive in Thursday's 124-116 G League win over the Valley Suns because of a shoulder issue.

Badji had been in and out of the starting lineup before picking up this blow, which puts his participation in doubt for future contests. Even though he has failed to make a big impact in his latest outings, his exclusion limits the squad's depth in a center position that is now likely to be covered by Giorgi Bezhanishvili.

Ibou Badji
 Free Agent
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