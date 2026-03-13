Ibou Badji Injury: Suffers shoulder injury
Badji was inactive in Thursday's 124-116 G League win over the Valley Suns because of a shoulder issue.
Badji had been in and out of the starting lineup before picking up this blow, which puts his participation in doubt for future contests. Even though he has failed to make a big impact in his latest outings, his exclusion limits the squad's depth in a center position that is now likely to be covered by Giorgi Bezhanishvili.
Ibou Badji
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ibou Badji See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 5January 5, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 3January 3, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 1January 1, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 29December 29, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ibou Badji See More