Ibou Badji News: Continues to pile up blocks

Badji finished with 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and six blocks in in 28 minutes before fouling out during Sunday's 116-112 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

The 22-year-old big man enjoyed yet another block party Sunday, swatting at least six shots for the ninth time in 2024-25. Badji leads the G League with 3.8 blocks per game over 27 regular-season games, and he's also averaging 7.2 points on 61.2 percent shooting from the field and 5.8 rebounds in 24.5 minutes on the campaign as a whole.