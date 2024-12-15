Ibou Badji News: Secures double-double vs. Charge
Badji recorded 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one steal and six blocks over 24 minutes Saturday during the G League Wisconsin Herd's 116-94 loss to the Cleveland Charge.
Badji turned in a strong shooting performance and followed it up on the defensive end by serving as a dangerous rim protector. He's been a force as a shot blocker of late, racking up 15 total blocks over his last two appearances.
Ibou Badji
Free Agent
