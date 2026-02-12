Ibou Badji News: Swats pair of shots in return

Badji put up eight points (4-5 FG), six rebounds, an assist and two blocks across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 136-119 G League win over the Capital City Go-Go.

Badji returned from a one-game absence due to a hip injury and started since teammate PJ Hall was elevated to the Hornets' active roster. With Hall likely to stay with Charlotte for the foreseeable future, Badji could continue to run with the starters and see extended playing time.