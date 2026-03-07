Ibou Badji News: Traded to Windy City Bulls
The Windy City Bulls acquired Badji and a 2026 NBA G League second-round pick from the Greensboro Swarm in exchange for Caleb Grill and a 2027 G League first-round pick.
Badji had moved back and forth between the bench and starting five for Windy City, and he'll now get a fresh opportunity with Greensboro. He is averaging 5.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over 15.4 minutes per game in the G League this season. Badji last saw NBA-level action in 2023-24 with the Trail Blazers, when he appeared in 22 regular-season games and averaged 10.3 minutes per outing.
Ibou Badji
Free Agent
