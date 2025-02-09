Ibrahima Diallo News: Double-doubles in G League win

Diallo notched 10 points (5-6 FG), 11 rebounds and one steal across 16 minutes in Saturday's 137-92 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Diallo posted his first double-double of the season, including his first time through 20 G League outings with double-digit points. The big man is averaging 3.8 points and 5.0 rebounds in 12.7 minutes per contest.