Ibrahima Diallo headshot

Ibrahima Diallo News: Double-doubles in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Diallo notched 10 points (5-6 FG), 11 rebounds and one steal across 16 minutes in Saturday's 137-92 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Diallo posted his first double-double of the season, including his first time through 20 G League outings with double-digit points. The big man is averaging 3.8 points and 5.0 rebounds in 12.7 minutes per contest.

Ibrahima Diallo
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
