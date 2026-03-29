Igor Milicic News: Double-doubles in G League win

Milicic finished with 21 points (10-20 FG, 1-8 3Pt), 14 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 43 minutes in Saturday's 122-120 G League win over the Capital City Go-Go.

Milicic got the start once again Saturday, and while his shooting struggles from deep continued, he made up for it with a crisp showing from in front of the arc. Additionally, he provided his second double-double in the last three appearances to wrap up the G League regular season in productive fashion.