Igor Milicic News: Struggles shooting again Saturday
Milicic finished with 21 points (10-20 FG, 1-8 3Pt), 14 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 43 minutes in Saturday's 122-120 G League win over the Capital City Go-Go.
Milicic got the start once again Saturday. While his shooting struggles continued, he at least had his second double-double in his last three appearances.
Igor Milicic
Free Agent
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