Ike Anigbogu headshot

Ike Anigbogu News: Swats two shots off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Anigbogu recorded four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 16 minutes during Thursday's 108-86 win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Anigbogu was one of three players to play off Birmingham's bench during Thursday's victory. The 26-year-old big man is averaging 3.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 10.2 minutes across 14 appearances this season.

Ike Anigbogu
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
