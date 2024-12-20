Ike Anigbogu News: Swats two shots off bench
Anigbogu recorded four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 16 minutes during Thursday's 108-86 win over the Wisconsin Herd.
Anigbogu was one of three players to play off Birmingham's bench during Thursday's victory. The 26-year-old big man is averaging 3.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 10.2 minutes across 14 appearances this season.
Ike Anigbogu
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now