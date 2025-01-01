Fantasy Basketball
Immanuel Quickley headshot

Immanuel Quickley Injury: Could make return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 1, 2025 at 9:44am

Quickley (elbow) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Brooklyn.

This news comes as a huge surprise to fantasy managers, as recent reports indicated that Quickley was still waiting to get cleared for contact. He's been sidelined since mid-November. The Raptors have been cautious with his rehab, so if he does get the green light Wednesday, it's fair to expect heavy restrictions in his first game back.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
