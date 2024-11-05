Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Immanuel Quickley headshot

Immanuel Quickley Injury: Doubtful to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Quickley (pelvis) is doubtful to play Wednesday at Sacramento, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Quickley has been limited to just one appearance this season, and the doubtful tag suggests the 25-year-old is not likely to suit up Wednesday. If that's the case, then Davion Mitchell and Jamal Shead should continue to handle most of the ball-handling duties in the backfield.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now