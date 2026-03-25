Immanuel Quickley Injury: Downgraded to doubtful
Quickley is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
The 2020 first-rounder is expected to miss a second consecutive contest due to right foot plantar fasciitis. In Quickley's likely absence, Jamal Shead and Ja'Kobe Walter should both see additional ball-handling responsibilities in the backcourt Wednesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Immanuel Quickley See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 232 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 1312 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 1312 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 817 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 520 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Immanuel Quickley See More