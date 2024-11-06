Immanuel Quickley Injury: Downgraded to out

Quickley (pelvis) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Kings, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Though Quickley misses an eighth straight game Wednesday, he's been more involved during practice and it's possible he returns this weekend, when the Raptors have a back-to-back in Los Angeles. Quickley has been battling a bruised pelvis. Davion Mitchell and Jamal Shead will likely continue to see expanded roles Wednesday.