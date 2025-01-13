Fantasy Basketball
Immanuel Quickley Injury: Downgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Quickley is questionable for Monday's game versus the Warriors with left hip soreness, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

Quickley was a late addition to the injury report and that's a big concern for fantasy managers. The Raptors may not want to push Quickley at less than 100 percent considering how their season has gone so far. If the point guard sits, Bruce Brown and Jamal Shead could see more run, and it's possible that Davion Mitchell could sneak back into the rotation.

