Immanuel Quickley headshot

Immanuel Quickley Injury: Exits to locker room Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 2, 2025 at 2:48pm

Quickley (undisclosed) exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Clippers, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Quickley is playing in just his second matchup following an eight-game absence due to a hip injury, though there is no indication that the hip is the reason for his early departure. If the 25-year-old is unable to come back, Scottie Barnes should take on more responsibility handling the rock with Jamal Shead (illness) on the shelf.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
