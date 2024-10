Quickley went back to the locker room during the second quarter of Wednesday's game against the Raptors with an apparent back injury, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Quickley got fouled on a shot attempt and fell onto his back. The point guard stayed in the contest to shoot free throws before exiting and heading to the locker room. While he's sidelined, Davion Mitchell and Jamal Shead should see more work.