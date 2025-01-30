Fantasy Basketball
Immanuel Quickley

Immanuel Quickley Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

January 30, 2025

Quickley (hip) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Quickley has played in only nine games this season for the Raptors and is listed as questionable once again to return to the floor Friday night against Chicago. Davion Mitchell has had to shoulder the load in the 25-year-old guard's absence, which will likely continue against the Bulls.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
