Immanuel Quickley Injury: Iffy for Game 2
Quickley (hamstring) is questionable for Game 2 against the Knicks on Monday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Quickley sustained a hamstring injury during the Raptors' regular-season finale against the Nets and has been listed as day-to-day ever since. If Quickley remains out, the Raptors will likely continue to lean on Jamal Shead.
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