Immanuel Quickley Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Quickley (elbow) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Quickley sprained his elbow and is in jeopardy of missing his ninth game of the season. The 25-year-old missed eight consecutive games due to a right pelvic contusion, and he is now back on the Raptors' injury report after playing in the club's last two outings. If Quickley is unable to play, Davion Mitchell and Jamal Shead are candidates for an increased role.