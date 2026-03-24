Immanuel Quickley headshot

Immanuel Quickley Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 3:22pm

Quickley (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

Quickley is dealing with right foot plantar fasciitis, which could cost him a second straight contest. With Brandon Ingram (heel) also a question mark for Wednesday, the Raptors could need Jamal Shead and Ja'Kobe Walter to handle additional playmaking duties in the backcourt.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
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