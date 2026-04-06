Immanuel Quickley Injury: Listed as questionable
Quickley (foot) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Heat.
Quickley has a chance to end an eight-game absence due to plantar fasciitis. His return would result in lesser roles at point guard for Jamal Shead and Ja'Kobe Walter on Tuesday.
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