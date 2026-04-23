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Immanuel Quickley Injury: Listed out for Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Quickley (hamstring) has been ruled out for Game 3 against the Cavaliers on Thursday, Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland reports.

Quickley has yet to play in this series, and he'll need to wait at least until Sunday's Game 4 to do so. Jamal Shead has started the first two games in Quickley's place and should be the favorite to do so again Thursday night, though Ja'Kobe Walter could also be heavily involved after dropping 14 points off the bench in Game 2.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
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