Immanuel Quickley headshot

Immanuel Quickley Injury: Not playing Monday vs. Golden State

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 13, 2025 at 3:44pm

Quickley (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Raptors' head coach Darko Rajakovic said Monday that Quickley has been dealing with a left hip issue, which flared up earlier in the morning and will prevent him from playing against Golden State, per Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca. Quickley will have his hip re-evaluated Tuesday, which will provide a better picture on whether he'll be able to play Wednesday against the Celtics. Davion Mitchell and Jamal Shead will both see increased playing time Monday due to Quickley's injury.

