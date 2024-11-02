Immanuel Quickley Injury: Officially out Saturday

Quickley (pelvis) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Kings, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Quickley will miss a sixth straight contest after sustaining a bruised right pelvis in Toronto's season-opening loss to the Cavaliers on Oct. 23. After Saturday's game, the Raptors start a five-game road trip with a matchup against the Nuggets on Monday. However, it's unclear if Quickley will be able to play in any of those games. In the meantime, Davion Mitchell and Jamal Shead should continue to see increased roles.