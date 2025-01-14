Fantasy Basketball
Immanuel Quickley headshot

Immanuel Quickley Injury: Officially out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 14, 2025 at 12:49pm

Quickley (groin) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Boston, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

After missing Monday's game against the Warriors, the Raptors updated Quickley's injury from hip soreness to a left groin strain. He wasn't able to practice Tuesday, but he's still listed as day-to-day which means a return against the Bucks on Friday could be on the table. Davion Mitchell will likely see extended minutes against Boston.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
