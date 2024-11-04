Fantasy Basketball
Immanuel Quickley

Immanuel Quickley Injury: Out again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Coach Darko Rajakovic said Quickley (pelvis) will not play in Monday's game versus the Nuggets, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Quickley will miss his seventh consecutive game due to a bruised right pelvis he sustained in Toronto's season-opening loss to the Cavaliers. The 25-year-old's timetable for a return to game action remains unclear, though Davion Mitchell and Jamal Shead will likely continue to shoulder an increased role while Quickley is out.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
