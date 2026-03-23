Immanuel Quickley headshot

Immanuel Quickley Injury: Out with foot issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 10:50am

Quickley (foot) is out for Monday's game against the Jazz.

Monday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so it's possible this is maintenance related. During Sunday's loss to the Suns, he finished with 11 points, three rebounds, one assist and two steals in 26 minutes. Jamal Shead and Ja'Kobe Walter could see increased reps with Quickley on the shelf.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
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