Immanuel Quickley Injury: Questionable for Friday

Quickley (back bruise) is questionable to play in Friday's game against Philadelphia, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Quickley saw 14 minutes of action in the Raptors' season opener versus Cleveland, posting 13 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds and a steal before exiting early due to his pelvic injury. If Quickley can't go Friday, expect Davion Mitchell and Jamal Shead to see extended playing time until he returns.