Immanuel Quickley Injury: Questionable for Game 1
Quickley (hamstring) is questionable for Game 1 against the Cavaliers on Saturday, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.
For several days, the Raptors have said Quickley is day-to-day, so the questionable tag comes as no surprise. The Raptors may wait to see how he responds to warmups before a decision is made on his availability. Quickley appeared in three of Toronto's final four regular-season contests following an eight-game absence.
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