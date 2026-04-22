Immanuel Quickley Injury: Questionable for Game 3
Quickley (hamstring) is questionable for Game 3 on Thursday against the Cavaliers, per Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun.
The Raptors are giving Quickley a chance to return from a three-game absence with a right hamstring strain. His return would most significantly cut into the playing time of Jamal Shead and Ja'Kobe Walter, the latter of whom is also iffy for Thursday's pivotal contest due to an illness.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Immanuel Quickley See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 202 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 202 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 184 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 184 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 1012 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Immanuel Quickley See More