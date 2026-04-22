Immanuel Quickley Injury: Questionable for Game 3

Quickley (hamstring) is questionable for Game 3 on Thursday against the Cavaliers, per Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun.

The Raptors are giving Quickley a chance to return from a three-game absence with a right hamstring strain. His return would most significantly cut into the playing time of Jamal Shead and Ja'Kobe Walter, the latter of whom is also iffy for Thursday's pivotal contest due to an illness.