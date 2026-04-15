Immanuel Quickley headshot

Immanuel Quickley Injury: Remains day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Quickley (hamstring) was limited to an individual workout Tuesday, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Quickley is battling a mild hamstring strain and continues to be considered day-to-day. For now, a questionable tag is being anticipated ahead of Toronto's playoff game against Cleveland on April 18.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
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